Azerbaijani president traveling to UAE on working visit

15 January 2023 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived on a business visit to the United Arab Emirates on January 15 at the invitation of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Azernews reports per Azertac.

A guard of honor was lined up at the Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport in honor of the president.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and other officials.

