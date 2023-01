13 January 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Türkiye has announced the "Türkiyə bursları" scholarship program for the 2023-2024 academic year, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The program covers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees.

The deadline for the application is February 20, 2023.

Additional information can be accessed here.

