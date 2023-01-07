Month-long call-up for military service to Azerbaijani army starts [VIDEO]

7 January 2023 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

A call-up for military service in the Azerbaijani army started on January 1 and will end on January 30, 2023, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Similarly, servicemen, who completed active military service, will be charged from the army as stipulated under Article 38.1.1 of the law "On Military Duty and Military Service".

The Defense Ministry reports that ceremonies were held in Shusha to see off servicemen transferred to the reserve.

