Azerbaijan names special presidential rep for Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan districts

30 December 2022 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has named his special representative for Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts in the Eastern Zangazur economic region.

In keeping with the presidential decree, Vahid Hajiyev is appointed special presidential representative for Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts in the Eastern Zangazur economic region.

The Eastern Zangazur economic region was established by a presidential decree on July 7, 2021.

