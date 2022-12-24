Croatian President Zoran Milanović congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

24 December 2022 09:44 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanović has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

It is a pleasure to extend my warmest congratulations for your birthday and best wishes of good health, personal satisfaction and professional success.

I wish you all the best, Mr. President, and much success in your efforts aimed at further building the prosperity of your country.

I am confident that Croatia and Azerbaijan, even in these challenging times, will continue to work on further deepening mutual relations, including in the economic field.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.

