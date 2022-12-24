Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

24 December 2022 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Allow me to extend to you my most heartfelt congratulations for your birthday as well as the best wishes for numerous happy and prosperous moments in your personal and professional endeavors. I am honored with our friendship and the opportunity to wish you every success.

The hospitality you extended to me in Baku few days ago is something that I will cherish in my fondest memories, in respect of both political and personal experiences and fruitful exchange on numerous topics. Bonds of principled mutual support between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Azerbaijan are visible more than ever, which makes me proud and at the same time tranquil, knowing that there is a forward-looking leader ready to fight for norms of international law that are often so severely violated.

My dear friend, I want to reiterate that you are more than welcome in Serbia and that I truly look forward to hosting you soon, as well as to have a detailed follow-up on steps that have been taken regarding tasks and projects that we agreed upon in Belgrade and Baku.

Please, accept Your Excellency my cordial regards and the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz