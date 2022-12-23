OTS members eye prevention & elimination of consequences of emergency situations [PHOTO]

23 December 2022 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States discussed national systems in the field of prevention and elimination of consequences of emergency situations and the creation of a civil defense mechanism, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the summit of Ministers for Emergency Situations of the OTS in Ankara.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Minister Col-Gen Kamaladdin Heydarov pointed out that the close integration processes between the member states significantly expand ties in various areas, and strengthen the unity and power of the Turkic world.

He also proposed holding the next summit of the Ministers for Emergency Situations of the OTS member countries in Azerbaijan.

Also, the summit participants visited the Emergency Management Center and the Emergency Prevention and Elimination Administration (AFAD) of the Turkish Interior Ministry in Ankara and got acquainted with their activities.

Azerbaijan's presidency of the Organization of Turkic States, (OTS, formerly known as the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States - Turkic Council), which began on October 15, 2019, successfully lasted till 2021. During Azerbaijan's tenure, the activities of the organization were further strengthened and its reputation grew.

