President awards eminent sculptor Labor Order

20 December 2022 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has awarded sculptor Omar Eldarov Labor Order of the 1st degree for his contribution to the national culture, Azernews reports.

Omar Eldarov is an outstanding Azerbaijani sculptor, who created a range of masterpieces.

Among his famous sculptural creation is a monument to Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, the Huseyn Javid statue, Nizami Ganjavi's bust, Niyazi's bas-relief, Uzeyir Hajibayli's bas-relief in Vienna, etc.

Omar Eldarov's work is highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani government.

The sculptor has been awarded Istiglal Order (1997), Heydar Aliyev Prize (2009), Sharaf Order (2012), and Heydar Aliyev Order (2017).

In 2022, the culture minister handed Nizami Ganjavi-880 memorial badge to the eminent sculptor.

