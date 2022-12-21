Azerbaijan, Turkiye mull military co-op between Air Forces

21 December 2022 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Turkiye discussed military cooperation between the Air Forces of the two countries and the importance of mutual exchange of experience, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the 13th staff talks between the representatives of the air forces of the two countries in accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program for 2022.

Welcoming the guests, Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Air Force Lt-Gen Ramiz Tahirov emphasized the importance of staff talks between the fraternal countries.

Moreover, the Turkish delegation will visit the Azerbaijan Air Force military units in accordance with the plan.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

The military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye first emerged in 1992 with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum on the alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defense cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Turkiye's Anadolu Agency on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.

