Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar & Tovuz directions of border

16 December 2022 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

On December 16, starting from 1200 to 1350 local time, using various calibers of weapons, units of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the direction of Musurskand of Tovuzgala (Tavush) region and Yukhari Shorzha (Verin Shorzha) settlement of Basarkechar (Gekharkunik) region shelled positions of the Azerbaijani army in Aghdam settlement of Tovuz and Zaylik settlement of Kalbajar districts, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

Moreover, members of the illegal armed formations in Karabakh, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions stationed in the direction of Khojavand District at 1305 local time on December 16.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate retaliatory measures.

---

