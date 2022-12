14 December 2022 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

An interesting occasion was registered on the third day of picketing the Shusha-Khankandi road by Azerbaijani eco-activists, Azernews reports, citing Day.Az.

In a conversation with an Azerbaijani activist on the scene, a Russian peacekeeper said that Karabakh is Azerbaijan.

"Karabakh is Azerbaijan, Inshallah," a camera of the ATV channel captured the peacemaker's words.

