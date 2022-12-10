Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid appeals for power supply [PHOTO]

10 December 2022 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian support (consisting of electrical machinery) in response to Ukraine's appeals to establish a stable power supply to the territories affected by the conflict in the country, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Trucks with 45 transformers and the first batch of 50 generators provided by Azerenergy OJSC were sent off from the Gobu Power Station's area on December 10.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi and representatives of Azerenergy OJSC employees took part in the humanitarian aid send-off as well.

It's scheduled to send a second caravan in the coming days to fully deliver humanitarian cargo totaling about 1.4 million manat ($823,331).

Azerbaijan has provided a total of 30 million manat ($17.6 million) worth of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as of yet. In addition, different structures have sent humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people over the past six months.

About 90 Ukrainian children who have suffered serious physical harm or the loss of family members due to the conflict in the country were brought to Azerbaijan to receive medical, social, and psychological rehabilitation.

