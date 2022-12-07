Azerbaijan to provide veterans, martyr families subject to registration before January 1 with housing - decree

7 December 2022 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 25, 2021 No. 2449 "On improving social and living conditions of citizens with status of members of martyr families and persons assigned disability due to war".

According to the decree, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, in agreement with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will approve and implement an Action Plan for the phased provision of persons registered at local executive authorities from January 1, 2014 to January 1, 2023 with apartments or private houses from 2021 through 2025.

The apartments or private houses are planned to be provided to persons in need of housing, who were assigned disability due to the protection of the territorial integrity, independence, constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and martyr families, as well as persons (families) who were assigned disability due to the liquidation of the nuclear accident in Chernobyl (including those in the performance of military service duties or official duties), regardless of the date of registration.

By this decree, in part 1 of the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 25, 2021 No. 2449 "On a number of measures related to improving social and living conditions of persons disabled in connection with the protection of the territorial integrity, independence and constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the families of martyrs" the following amendments are made:

- in paragraph 1.1 the number "2020" is replaced by the number "2023";

- in paragraph 1.2 the words "in 2020" are replaced by the words "in 2020-2022".

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz