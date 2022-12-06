Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 6 2022

Minister: Pensions to be indexed to decrease inflation influence

6 December 2022 11:11 (UTC+04:00)
The pensions in Azerbaijan are going to be indexed in order to decrease the influence of inflation on the population, the country’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said.

