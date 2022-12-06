Minister: Pensions to be indexed to decrease inflation influence
The pensions in Azerbaijan are going to be indexed in order to decrease the influence of inflation on the population, the country’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%