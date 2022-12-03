Uzbek Deputy Minister of Defense visits Azerbaijani Air Force military unit [PHOTO]

3 December 2022 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

On December 1, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Air Force Lt-Gen Ramiz Tahirov, and Uzbek Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Air Defense and the Air Force Maj-Gen Akhmad Burkhanov visited a military unit of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Uzbek delegation was briefed on combat equipment and aircraft available in the armament of the military unit. A ceremony of mutual presentation of gifts took place, a photo was taken as a keepsake.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ​​and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.

