Opening of Zangazur corridor to increase importance of Agri city - President Erdogan
By Trend
The opening of the Zangazur corridor will increase the importance of Agri city, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of the Agri-Hamur-Tutak-Patnos road on December 1, Trend reports.
"For this, stability in our country is also important. The problem of terror prevented Türkiye from using its resources. This period is already over," Erdogan noted.
