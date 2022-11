29 November 2022 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The date of the next session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has been announced, Trend reports.

According to Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, the date of the next parliamentary session is scheduled for December 2.

