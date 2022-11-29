Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in various directions

29 November 2022 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

On the evening of November 28, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha (Verin Shorzha) settlement of Basarkechar (Gekharkunik) region using small arms shelled positions of the Azerbaijani army stationed in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar District, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

Moreover, the ministry reported that starting from 1600 on November 28 to 0900 on November 29, members of an illegal Armenian armed formation on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Fuzuli, Terter, Khojavand, Shusha, and Khojaly Districts

Units of the Azerbaijani Army stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war in 2020 started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

