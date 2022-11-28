Azerbaijan establishes mobile town in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park [PHOTO]
A mobile town has been established in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%