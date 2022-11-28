Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan establishes mobile town in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park [PHOTO]

28 November 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)
A mobile town has been established in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.

