Prosecutor's Office investigating human remains unearthed in Aghdam

28 November 2022 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Aghdam District prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into the July 24, 1993, killing of several Azerbaijani citizens by Armenian military servicemen in the district's Sarijali village, Azernews reports.

As was reported earlier, another mass grave was discovered on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Employees of the prosecutor's office conducted excavations jointly with a forensic medical expert along the Aghjabadi-Aghdam highway passing through the Sarijali village.

During excavations in the liberated Sarijali village of Aghdam District, with the participation of police officers, prosecutors, and the Security Service, as many as 15 human remains were found.

The investigation is currently underway.

Earlier, more human remains have been unearthed in Khojavand District's Arakul village.

About 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing as a result of the first Karabakh war. It is believed that the vast majority of them were systematically killed and buried in mass graves.

It should be mentioned that in the XX century, Armenians perpetrated systematic crimes and atrocities against Azerbaijanis to break the spirit of the nation and annihilate the Azerbaijani people of Karabakh. The Khojaly genocide is regarded as the culmination of the Armenian mass murders.

