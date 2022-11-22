Azerbaijan condoles with Turkiye over missile attacks on Gaziantep [PHOTO]

22 November 2022 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expressed condolences in connection with the deaths caused by a missile attack on Turkiye's province of Gaziantep, Azernews reports via the ministry’s tweet.

"May Allah rest the souls of those who died as a result of the missile attack on civilian areas, including a school in Karkamis city of Gaziantep province. We wish recovery to the injured people. We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks against Turkiye!" the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's tweet said.

The town of Karkamis came under a missile attack from Syria on November 21. Members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the People’s Defense Units (YPG), which are outlawed in Turkiye, fired at least four rockets at the city. Some of the shells exploded in the city center. Two people were killed and six were wounded.

The rocket attacks came days after Turkiye launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for a November 13 bomb attack in Istanbul. The bomb rocked a bustling avenue in the heart of Istanbul on November 13, killing six people and wounding over 80 others.

Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the PKK and its Syrian affiliate the YPG. The Kurdish militant groups have denied involvement.

The PKK has fought an armed insurgency in Turkiye since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.

