Azerbaijani leader upbeat on army building

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke at an event to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) on November 21, Azernews reports.

"We have built a strong army. This was the Great Leader's testament to us. Today, the Azerbaijani Army has already asserted itself, expelled the enemy from our historical lands in a matter of 44 days, restored historical justice and the dignity of our people, and is the guarantor of the security of the Azerbaijani state today," the Azerbaijani leader stated.

Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has always paid tremendous attention to army building, noting that some of the work was disclosed to the public, and some - was done confidentially.

"But as a result, we showed the heroism and professionalism that is an example for many today. Our international positions have significantly strengthened. One could talk about this for a long time, but I will only mention a few points. We became the first country in the CIS to be elected a member of the UN Security Council with the support of 155 countries," the president highlighted.

Further, he informed that in 2019, the country was elected chair of the Non-Aligned Movement by a unanimous decision of 120 countries, and due to its successful chairmanship, the term was extended for another year, until the end of the next year. He stressed that Azerbaijan successfully operates within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of Turkic States, and many other organizations.

"Even in organizations, we are not a member of, we have many friends, and the events of recent years and months show this again. For example, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. We are not a member of this organization. Armenia is a member of it, and through this organization, it was intending to raise an unfounded claim against Azerbaijan. In fact, it wanted the countries that are members of this organization to confront Azerbaijan. This is a great provocation and a great crime. However, other members of this organization did not succumb to this provocation. Some disgraced Armenia so badly in their speeches that Armenia cannot recover to this day. So what does this mean? The number of our friends in this organization is higher than those of Armenia. Why? Because of our policy and because we are a reliable partner. Why is the attitude towards Armenia negative? Because they lie everywhere. There is hardly any door left for them not to turn to in an effort to solve their problems. All this is obvious. Everyone sees and knows it," President Aliyev stated.

