Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan denies launching criminal prosecution against AZERTAC

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has refuted the information regarding the launching of criminal prosecution against AZERTAC, Trend reports.

According to the department, the information on this has not been confirmed.

Recently, information about the launching of criminal prosecution against the Azerbaijani State News Agency (AZERTAC) was spread on social networks.

