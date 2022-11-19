Azerbaijani Ambassador presents copy of credentials to French Foreign Ministry [PHOTO]

19 November 2022 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva presented a copy of her credentials to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she wrote on her Twitter page on November 16, Trend reports.

"I would like to thank the Deputy Director of the State and Diplomatic Protocol Service of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bruno Bisson, for the warm welcome," she wrote.

---

