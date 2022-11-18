Austria to carry out specific projects in several fields in Azerbaijan - MFA

18 November 2022 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Austria eyes implementing concrete projects in the field of transport and energy in Azerbaijan, Gabriele Juen, Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria told Trend.

According to the source, the most recent bilateral economic commission was held in Baku in spring 2022, with the participation of Austrian businesses involved in different economic sectors.

"A very diverse business delegation from Austria representing different sectors, including particular enterprises, engaged in renewables, construction, transportation, and tourism. Concrete projects in the area of railway co-operation, but also hydropower and wind energy were discussed at this occasion. It is now up to the respective enterprises of our two countries to further develop co-operation and implement projects," Juen said.

The government of Austria is very interested in intensifying the overall economic co-operation for the benefit of both countries, the spokesperson noted.

"Austria and Azerbaijan can build on excellent bilateral relations. An increased trade and economic exchange means increased people-to-people contacts and even better mutual understanding," she added.

