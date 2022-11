17 November 2022 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan confirmed that Azerbaijani serviceman, Major Elshad Pashayev died of a hemorrhagic stroke at his home on the morning of November 17, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The ministry expresses deep sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased serviceman, the statement said.

