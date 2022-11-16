Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar direction
On November 15, at 2140 hours, units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions in the direction of Yuxari Shorja (Verin Shorzha) village of Basarkechar (Gekharkunik) region using small arms subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of Mollabayramli settlement of Kalbajar District, Azernews reports via Defense Ministry.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%