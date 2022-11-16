Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 16 2022

Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar direction

16 November 2022 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar direction

On November 15, at 2140 hours, units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions in the direction of Yuxari Shorja (Verin Shorzha) village of Basarkechar (Gekharkunik) region using small arms subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of Mollabayramli settlement of Kalbajar District, Azernews reports via Defense Ministry.

