12 November 2022 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Two Azerbaijani servicemen received minor injuries in a car accident on November 11, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Five more servicemen, who were in the military unit's car, returned to their duty station after passing a medical examination. They weren't injured in a car accident, the statement said.

