USA adopts First Declaration privy to Azerbaijan's Victory Day [PHOTO]

11 November 2022 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

The Brooklyn Borough Hall in New York hosted an event dedicated to Victory Day of Azerbaijan (November 8), Azernews reports on November 11.

Representatives from the Brooklyn administrative district, the diplomatic corps, the local community, the Turkish and Jewish communities, and diaspora activists from various states attended the event, which was organized by the American-Azerbaijani Women's Association and the New York Cultural Center, USA, with the support of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Work.

Congratulating the Azerbaijani community on the historic holiday, New York City Brooklyn Administrative District President Antonio Reynoso said that Azerbaijanis living in the metropolis play an active role in the public and economic and cultural life of the city.

A. Reynoso presented the Declaration, signed by him on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, to the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, Munavvar Vahabova, Chairperson of the American-Azerbaijani Women's Association, and Telman Jalil, Head of the New York Cultural Center.

It was noted that this is the first declaration adopted in the United States on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

The event was also attended by Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev and Turkish Consul General in New York Reyhan Ozgur.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz