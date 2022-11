10 November 2022 23:07 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page from the city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Azernews presents the post: "10.11.2022. Night view of beautiful Samarkand! Old and young city. I wish peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Uzbekistan!"

