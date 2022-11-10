President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan

10 November 2022 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Uzbekistan to attend the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Samarkand International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and other officials.

