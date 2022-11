8 November 2022 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made a post on Instagram on November 8 Victory Day, Azernews reports.

"08.11.2022. Happy Victory Day! May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs who died in the name of the Motherland. May the Almighty always protect our native Azerbaijan!

