Austrian media publishes article about President Ilham Aliyev's speech at 31st Arab League Summit in Algiers

The Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper published an article about President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the 31st Arab League Summit in Algiers, the capital city of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The article noted that President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony as the guest of honor at the invitation of the President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The article then gives an excerpt from a speech of the President of Azerbaijan, in which the Head of State congratulated the President and Government of Algeria and all Algerian people on Freedom Day, mentioning his visit to the Memorial and the Museum of the Fighters for Independence and his impressions of what he saw.

"The brutality, and mass atrocities committed by France against the people of Algeria, are something the world should never forget. France conducted a terrible war against the Algerian people for more than 130 years which resulted in the deaths of more than one and a half million Algerians. Today, commemorating this tragedy, we need to do everything in order to avoid these tragedies in the future," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The article said that the Head of State drew a parallel between the two countries, stating that Azerbaijan also suffered from the occupation, as Algeria did, and that during the 30 years of occupation Azerbaijan has always felt the support of its Arab brothers, the support of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The speech of the President of Azerbaijan once again emphasized that Azerbaijan secured the liberation of its territories in accordance with the right of self-defense written in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The Head of State stressed that the acts of vandalism committed in the occupied territories clearly show the true attitude of the Armenian side towards the Islamic culture

"And what we have seen as we returned. We have seen total devastation and destruction of territory, which is more than 10,000 square kilometers. It is equal to the territory of some countries. Everything is destroyed, cities and villages, buildings, historical monuments, and graves of our ancestors. 65 out of 67 mosques have been completely destroyed by Armenia during the times of occupation. This is a reflection of the Islamaphobic essence of the terrorist Armenian state," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The article also reflected the words of President Ilham Aliyev about the special relations between the League of Arab States and Azerbaijan, aimed at expanding cooperation, mutual support and solidarity, the fact that Azerbaijan in all international forums supports its Muslim brothers and has made a great contribution to Islamic solidarity, the announcement of 2017 in Azerbaijan as the "Year of Islamic Solidarity" and the IV Islamic Solidarity Games held in the country.

