Azerbaijani court halts proceedings against 11 persons accused on 'Tartar case'

5 November 2022 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Ganja Military Court held a trial on the criminal case of 11 persons accused in the ‘Tartar case’, Trend reports on November 5.

By the decision of the court at the trial chaired by Judge Vugar Mammadov, the proceedings were terminated, and the criminal case was sent to the prosecutor's office.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Plenum of the Supreme Court, a case regarding 18 persons was considered within the ‘Tartar case’.

At the plenum, the application of the Prosecutor General was satisfied, and in connection with the newly found circumstances, it was decided to re-consider the criminal cases against Rauf Orujov, Nijat Rzayev, and others under article 274 (high treason) and other articles of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code in a court of appeal.

By the decision of the Ganja Court of Appeal, the sentences against each of the 19 people were canceled. Of these, the cases of 12 people were returned to the Ganja Military Court and seven - to the Tartar Military Court.

The convict Emil Aliyev’s case, covering 12 persons, was allocated in a separate proceeding.

