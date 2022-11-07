Azerbaijani Special Forces conduct night-time training in along southern borders [VIDEO]

7 November 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

On November 4, unique tasks were completed during exercises involving the Special Forces military units in the southern area of Azerbaijan at night and in low visibility, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

Tasks on destroying enemy equipment and manpower in shelters detected by the Special Forces and in other directions of the imaginary front in conditions of direct contact were fulfilled.

Activities on overcoming possible obstacle systems in the enemy's rear by small units, as well as conducting combat in human settlements and their capturing were carried out.

It should be noted that the main objectives of the exercises, held in the daylight hours and at nighttime with consideration of the combat experience gained during the Patriotic War, are to further increase the level of professionalism and improve the practical skills of the Special Forces.