MoD responds to "false & unprofessional claims" on social media platform

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense (MoD) responded to remarks made on various online platforms, Azernews reports, citing the MoD.

On November 1, reserve soldier Sabuhi Abdullayev made false and unprofessional claims about the Azerbaijani Air Forces and its projects to modernize weapons systems.

The ministry emphasized that these statements are completely unfounded and are nothing but lies and slander.

"We see this as a planned provocation and an attempt to damage the reputation of the Azerbaijani Army. The Air Force command will take appropriate legal measures into Abdullayev's careless claims,” the statement says.

