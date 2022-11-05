Four booby traps with attached mines found in Aghdam [PHOTO]

5 November 2022 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A booby trap with four attached mines planted by the Armenian military has been found in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Azernews reports per Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

During a de-mining operation near Ortagarvand village of Aghdam District in ​​​​civilian areas, a TM-62P3 anti-tank mine with a PMN-2 anti-personnel mine along with the placement of a PMN-2 anti-personnel mine on top of three TM-62P3 anti-tank mines attached to one another was discovered. An anti-tank mine with seven kilograms of explosives was designed to disable equipment. As a result of the explosion of the detected booby traps, consisting of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, the probability of human survival is zero.

ANAMA once again urged citizens to use only established routes in the liberated territories, without deviating from them, and not to touch unknown objects.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

