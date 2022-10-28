Azerbaijani health minister to visit Turkiye

28 October 2022 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Sama Imanova

Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev will visit Turkiye on October 29, Azernews reports, citing the Health Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation will take part in the Turkic World Medical Congress, to be held under the auspices of the Organization of the Turkic States and the Turkish Presidential Administration, the source reports.

Teymur Musayev is scheduled to hold meetings with health ministers of the member and observer countries of the organization on the fringes of the congress. The visit will last until October 31.

