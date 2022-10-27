Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs vested with new powers

27 October 2022 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending the Presidential Decree No. 586 of February 8, 2012 on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On identification document of citizen of the Azerbaijan Republic ".

Following the decree, the legal entity selection with international experience in the relevant field and the signing of a corresponding agreement with it to prepare new identification documents for citizens of the Azerbaijan Republic, is entrusted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Before this, the corresponding power belonged to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

---

