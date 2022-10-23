Dispatching OSCE needs assessment mission to Armenia against agency's norms - Cavusoglu

23 October 2022 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Sending a mission to Armenia, called "OSCE Needs Assessment Mission for Armenia", goes against OSCE norms, Azernews reports with reference to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Furthermore, the minister noted that every positive step that will be taken between Azerbaijan and Armenia would have a positive effect on relations between Armenia and Türkiye as well.

"The Middle East-West Corridor (Middle Corridor) is vital for the region. It will also benefit Europe. Türkiye always supports any positive step between the parties," he added.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (Middle Corridor) was established in February 2014 with the participation of relevant Azerbaijani, Kazakh, and Georgian cargo transportation agencies. Ukraine, Romania, and Poland have recently been mentioned to this effect. Currently, the route begins in the Chinese port of Lianyungang and passes through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye, reaching further Europe either via the Georgian Black Sea ports or Turkiye through the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway.

