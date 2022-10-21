Caucasus Eagle-2022 drills with Azerbaijani & Turkish servicemen in presence wrap up in Georgia [PHOTO]

21 October 2022 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Caucasus Eagle-2022 special forces drills with servicemen from Azerbaijan and Turkiye in presence came to an end in Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

On October 20, an event marked the formal completion of the training at the Vaziani military facility outside Tbilisi.

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, Azerbaijani military attaché in Georgia Lt-Col Fuad Ibrahimov, as well as the representatives of the Turkish embassy and the Georgian Defense Forces, attended the ceremony.

The drills kicked off at Georgia’s Mukhrovani military base on October 10. Every year, Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Georgian special forces participate in the Caucasus Eagle drills.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Azerbaijani Military Attaché's Office in Turkiye met with General Atilla Gulan, who has recently been appointed Commander of the Turkish Air Force, to discuss the dynamics of the growth of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, the ministry said in a separate report.

At the meeting in Ankara, the sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between the defense ministries of the two fraternal countries.

Military attaché Col Mushfig Mammadov thoroughly informed Gulan about the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, as well as the rapid construction activities carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

Mammadov pointed out that the brilliant victory won in the 44-day war created favorable conditions for regional peace, stability, and prosperity in the post-conflict period. He highlighted the work carried out in this regard.

The sides emphasized that the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, including military cooperation, are based on brotherhood and friendship. The officials underlined the importance of further military cooperation between the two nations.

