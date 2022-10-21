Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull military cooperation [PHOTO]

21 October 2022 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and his Uzbek counterpart, Lt-Gen Bakhodir Kurbanov discussed military cooperation in Baku on October 19, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Hasanov expressed his pleasure to meet them in Azerbaijan, highlighting that the two countries' military cooperation is built on friendly and fraternal relations.

Minister briefed his Uzbek colleague on the operational situation that has emerged as a result of the resolute steps taken by the Azerbaijani army in response to the most recent Armenian provocations, as well as the work done in the army-building sphere.

Expressing pleasure about his visit to Azerbaijan, Kurbanov thanked the host party for their hospitality and congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the impending Victory Day. He said that defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will further strengthen the armies.

Prospects for developing Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other domains, regional security, and other matters of mutual concern were reviewed during the meeting.

Following the meeting, the ministers signed a bilateral cooperation plan for 2023.

The Uzbek delegation members also familiarized themselves with the technological capabilities of the command management at the Central Command Post.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz