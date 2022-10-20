Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents lay foundation of “Azerbaijan-Turkiye International Forestry Training Center”, “Smart Seedlings" and "Friendship Forest" Complex in Jabrayil [PHOTO]

20 October 2022 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

A groundbreaking ceremony of “Azerbaijan-Turkiye International Forestry Training Center”, “Smart Seedlings" and "Friendship Forest" Complex, which will be established in Jabrayil district, has been held, and 15 gazelles were released to the territory.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the ceremony.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev informed the heads of state of the works to be done in the complex.

Then, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkiye planted trees in the territory.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan released gazelles to the territory.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz