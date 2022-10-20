Azerbaijan's outgoing ambassador to France "thanks" Armenian diaspora

20 October 2022 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's former Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev has "thanked" the Armenian diaspora in response to the insulting reaction to the completion of his mission, Azernews reports.

Notably, in the past two days in connection with the completion of the ambassador's diplomatic mission in France, the Armenian media and social networks in the country burst into joyful comments mixed with abuse and insulting attacks.

"At the end of my mission in France, I would like to thank the Armenian diaspora, which has not let me down and has been a source of inspiration for me for all these five years. I would not have succeeded in my mission without you. And despite it all, my prayers are for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the diplomat wrote on his Twitter page.

Following the presidential decree, Mustafayev was appointed the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. By another presidential decree, Leyla Abdullayeva was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to France.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz