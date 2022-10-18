Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies Armenia's ceasefire violations claims

18 October 2022 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has denied Armenia’s claims of the alleged ceasefire violations, Azernews reports, citing the local media.

Armenia’s accusation that on the night of October 18, units of the Azerbaijani army opened fire on Armenian armed forces units from various caliber weapons does not reflect reality and is absolutely false, the ministry said.

"We categorically refute the distributed information," the ministry underlined.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire.

The major border clashes since the 44-day war (2020) erupted between the sides on the night of September 12 leading to 13, when units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all parties reaffirmed their commitment to the peace negotiations while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the EU's efforts in the peace talks during an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels, emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Armenia are gradually reaching peace.

Aliyev added that the peace talks are still ongoing and should not be disrupted.

