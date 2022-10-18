Chronicles of Victory (October 18, 2020) First VP of Azerbaijan: I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier and officer

18 October 2022 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

On October 18, 2020, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.

"Another victory of the Azerbaijani Army! The city of Fizuli and several villages of the Fizuli district are liberated from the occupation. During long years, many of our fellow citizens were longing for their native Land! So many of our compatriots have been dreaming to see their native lands again even for one time. Today, our Army that liberates the ancient Azerbaijani lands, makes dreams of millions of Azerbaijanis come true. This is the triumphant justice! This is because those are our native lands, land of our forefathers. I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier and officer. May Almighty Lord bless our Army, our People, our Motherland and the President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

