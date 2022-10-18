Azerbaijani, Turkish naval forces wrap up joint drills in Turkiye [PHOTO/VIDEO]

18 October 2022 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani and Turkish naval forces have completed joint drills at the Aksaz Naval Base in Marmaris, Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The underwater attack and underwater defense units of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces’ special naval battalions along with the Turkish Naval Special Forces attended the drills.

During the drills, the two nations' special forces units practiced land and sea tactics, as well as looking for and neutralizing explosive ordnances and naval mines, the ministry said.

All of the assigned duties were completed effectively during the combined drills, it added.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan and Turkiye periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defense cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz