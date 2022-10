11 October 2022 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

An official reception has been hosted on behalf of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The official reception featured a concert program.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov presented a photo album about great leader Heydar Aliyev to the President of Azerbaijan.

