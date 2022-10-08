Azerbaijani Chief of General Staff meets with Special Forces military personnel

8 October 2022 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

On October 8, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Col-Gen Karim Valiyev visited a military unit of the Special Forces, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

In the beginning, the first deputy defense minister laid flowers at the bust of the national leader, Heydar Aliyev, and the monument to the Special Forces servicemen, who became martyrs.

Then, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of our country, were honored with observing a minute of silence.

The Chief of the General Staff met with the Special Forces military personnel and conveyed to them the greetings of Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov.

Col-Gen K. Valiyev emphasized that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated the retaliatory actions undertaken by the units and the Special Forces of the Azerbaijan Army during the suppression of large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces. He emphasized that it is the duty of each of us to continue to justify the trust of the head of state and to be deeply aware of the responsibility we bear in this regard.

The Chief of the General Staff gave relevant instructions to the command staff on further increasing the intensity of exercises and training conducted to maintain tactical-special readiness and professionalism of the Special Forces at a constant high level, as well as widely applying the gained combat experience during the upcoming exercises.

