Turkish Hurriyet Daily News reports on joint projects between Trend, DHA news agencies

8 October 2022 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency and the Demiroren News Agency (DHA), one of the authoritative media agencies in Türkiye, have expanded cooperation and signed agreements on new projects, Trend reports.

Two documents were signed by Trend News Agency’s Director Ilgar Huseynov and Director General of DHA Celal Korkut signed two agreements.

The remarkable event was highlighted by the Turkish Hurriyet Daily News newspaper.

Following the first agreement, Trend will arrange the work of the Azerbaijani and English versions of the DHA agency’s DHAPLUS website, which will operate in Türkiye. The second agreement provides for DHA-Trend collaboration on information technology (IT). Thus, the software developed by Trend's IT department will be used for the project prepared by DHA.

While delivering a speech at the signing ceremony, MP Sevil Mikayilova stressed that today the Azerbaijani media has entered the essential development stage through the relevant efforts of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. The agreements signed between the two news agencies will contribute to the further expansion of Türkiye-Azerbaijan media relations.

Moreover, Celal Korkut underscored the significance of cooperation and stressed that the signed agreements will open doors for wider cooperation between media bodies of the Turkic states. The director general added that through this agreement, DHA and Trend would demonstrate exemplary cooperation to the whole world.

In his turn, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council, Chief Editor of the 525th newspaper Rashad Majid said that the agreements signed between Trend and DHA [Demiroren] news agencies will bring new success to both Azerbaijani and Turkish media.

---

